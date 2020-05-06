Letter: Inane attitudes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Writing helps me relieve stress fomented by the inane attitudes prevalent in our country.

I don't understand our governor's policies regarding COVID-19. Apparently once one crosses the border into Iowa, immunity prevails. She has gone against the experts' advice concerning reopening the state even as the number of deaths rise and new cases continue to be at a high level. I didn't realize she is also known as Dr. Reynolds.

Our elected officials statewide and nationwide apparently don't value life as orders have been passed to open meat packing plants despite these businesses having some of the highest infection rates in the country. It has been pointed out that some value life up to birth, and after that you're on your own. It is obvious these employees are expendable as they will be be reported if they choose not to go to work.

In closing, I'm saddened by the armed protesters in Michigan. Do they believe being armed to the hilt garners sympathy? Wearing camouflage doesn't hide these dissenters, either. Fortunately of the 9.9 million citizens of Michigan, only approximately 200 protesters were present.