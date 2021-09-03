Letter: Incompetence

Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer and staff are not victims of fraud. They are, at the very least dupes, of the fraud, and at worst just incompetent in their jobs.

In the Aug. 27 newspaper, it is explained just how the fraudsters worked their magic. Within a couple of weeks, on multiple occasions, they e-mailed the auditor’s office about more than one new bank account and info to send them money electronically.

How did they not find that suspicious? And to top it off, in the same article, Palmer tries to put the blame on the information systems director, saying this e-mail should have been blocked by the county’s cybersecurity. It's really shameful not to acknowledge that her staff didn’t even do minimum due diligence when such information is sent to anyone (I’ve gotten scamming e-mails; I'll bet everyone has). Verify the information. Her office did not do that. If I’m sending someone thousands of dollars, I sure as heck am going to call their office to corroborate any such change, especially in bank account information.

And the conclusion, included in a previous letter, that this loss won't cost taxpayers? That money would have been used to pay another contractor for their real work; it's now gone and other money will have to be used, which could have paid for something else.