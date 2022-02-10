 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Incompetent

The established political parties in Rock Island County have morphed into a reclusive, incompetent, callous, obnoxious group of pompous politicians.

Reclusive — they are closed-minded and if you disagree with them they consider you an outsider.

They are incompetent and have failed to reduce spending and lower taxes. They simply don’t care about working families except at election time which, in my view, makes them callous.

The smug attitude they have toward the public is repugnant and makes them very obnoxious. This group of elites suffers from group think and they are incapable of individual ideas and solutions and support each other just to remain in power.

Their sense of self-importance is warped, which makes them pompous. Finally they are politicians in the most negative sense of the word. Self-interest and remaining in power are their only concerns.

Money is the reason why those that benefit from higher and higher taxes — teachers, city and county employees, and connected contractors — continue to support these privileged individuals; however, I simply don’t understand why working people, taxpayers, and honest business men and women continue to support this group of pompous elites that is responsible for the exodus of people, money, and businesses from our county.

Perhaps the citizens of our county suffer from "Stockholm Syndrome," a condition experienced by some people who have been held as hostages for an extended time in which they begin to identify with and feel sympathetic toward their captors. Or it just may be public apathy and indifference.

Jim Uribe

Rock Island

