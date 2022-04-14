 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Inconsistent

If there is one word that best describes Bill Bloom, it's inconsistency. There is no better example than his April 6 letter. It is important to note at the outset the former Rock Island County Republican chairman is one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent cheerleaders.

What I wonder is, how Bloom has the nerve to imply President Joe Biden is weak in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in light of Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a genius; in light of Trump's praise of the invasion; in light of Trump's negativity toward NATO; in light of the high probability he won the 2016 election with the aid of Putin, and in light of his attempt to make military aid to Ukraine contingent upon helping him with his political dirty work.

Trump's assertion that the invasion would never have occurred on his watch is laughable. This is what would have happened had Trump succeeded in his Jan. 6, 2021 attempted coup: He simply would have let Putin take over Ukraine. He would have praised himself for keeping the peace while Ukraine was being overrun. And Bill Bloom would have written praising Trump's inaction.

I find it ironic Bloom questions Biden's cognitive powers when Trump's paranoia led him to imagine he won the 2020 election.

There was a time when Americans rallied around their leadership during national crises and presented a united front to our enemies. It is high time for Bloom and some others to return to that ideal.

Richard F. O'Neill

Rock Island

