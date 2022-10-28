Letter:Inflation problems existed before Biden

Republican politicians and conservative media pundits are spreading misinformation, unfairly blaming Democrats for causing inflation, without offering any concrete solutions. In capitalist economies, whenever demand for products (or labor) exceeds the supply of those products (or labor), prices/costs increase. Therefore, inflation is caused by increased demand, reduced supply, or both.

Today’s inflation is global and fueled by global supply chain disruptions resulting from the pandemic, climate change, and war. Government stimulus money increases demand. True! Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill in March 2021. Trump signed two stimulus bills in March 2020 and December 2020 totaling $4.3 trillion. The Republican 2017 tax cuts ($2.4 trillion) were also inflationary.

American corporations have long been outsourcing products (and jobs) to other countries where labor costs are lower. American consumers benefited from lower cost products, allowing businesses to keep their American wages artificially low. Trump’s America First policies forced many corporations to bring jobs back from overseas; at the same time, Republicans curtailed immigration while American birth rates declined to 1.9 births per woman. This resulted in worker shortages, supply chain issues, and higher wages, which increased product prices and costs.

Economists agree that government regulations and policies take years to affect any economy. Republicans claim that inflation rates started climbing immediately after Biden took office in 2021. True! But this fact only proves that America’s inflationary problems are not Democrats’ fault, but are deeply rooted in global supply chain issues and the America First policies of the Trump administration. Vote Democrat!

Rick Patterson

Moline