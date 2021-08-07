Letter: Inflation soaring

The latest estimated cost-of-living adjustment reflects a 5.4% increase in the consumer price index for the last 12 months, according to the Labor Department. If that happens in 2022, it would be the biggest Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) since 1983, according to Social Security and Medicare policy analysts.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.9% in June, the largest 1-month change since June 2008, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI includes food and energy.

Is this all due to inflation? Soaring inflation.

While the COLA is high and will come as a welcome boost, retirees are trying to cope with soaring inflation with only a 1.3% boost to their benefit in 2021. This big increase is deeply eroding the buying power of Social Security benefits.

Reform is on the horizon. Rep. John Garamendi, D-California, has introduced the Fair COLA for Seniors Act of 2021 (H.R. 4315), which would require Social Security to use the CPI for the elderly (CPI-E) to calculate a fairer cost of living adjustment for seniors.

The CPI-E uses the same formulas and prices as the CPI-W but puts more weight on typical expenditures of those age 62 and older.

Mike Steffen

Moline

