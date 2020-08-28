Letter: Input needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. has been seeing ever greater police brutality recently, answered by far-flung, sometimes violent protests and an anti-racist movement that continues to grow.

What we are seeing in the news raises the question whether our local law enforcement agencies are exempt from the transgressions we see elsewhere. Believing in the old adage that one should sweep in front of one’s own door first, The Resolution, a local organization seeking dialogue with Illinois Quad Cities governments and law enforcement agencies, is conducting a large-scale survey of local residents to answer just that question. We encourage your Illinois readers to respond to our survey at https://www.surveylegend.com/s/2ifl and tell us about their experiences with local law enforcement.

The survey can be completed on a computer, a tablet or a smartphone and will take only three to five minutes to finish. Entries are completely anonymous, and results will eventually be shared with local officials but in the form of statistics only.

Respondents should not enter information that might personally identify them. For more information about The Resolution, please visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/theresolution. (And while you’re there, please like us.)