Letter: Inspirations

Hello folks, it's December. We are remembering all the things we were thankful for and now concentrating on the celebration of Jesus' birthday. At Christmastime we are reminded of the gift of eternal life, made possible by the life, death and resurrection of Jesus, the Christ. As I have said before, at Christmastime we are reminded of the joy God brings to all mankind. Everyone has different needs, but God can fulfill every one of them, whatever the season.

As we then look forward to the new year, we will need some good encouragement along the way for the tough times ahead. I have written an inspiration for each month of the year. Although each month is named, they can all be used through the year. I pray God's blessings on all my readers. Stay warm and stay close to Jesus.

Joyfully journey with Jesus in January.

Faithfully follow the Father in February.

Make the most of every minute in March.

Attend accomplishments aspired in April.

Make May the month of mature manners.

Join Jesus in June for the joy of justification.

Journey in July for a jewel of a jovial jubilation.