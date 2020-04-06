Letter: Inspiring tomorrows

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They are our future. They are our children, nephews, nieces and grandchildren. They are our neighbors, and our community’s pride. Tomorrows are more important than ever. While today is uncertain, tomorrow represents their hopes and dreams.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the delivery of Junior Achievement programs and our financial stability. Yet with today’s events, JA programs are needed now more than ever to help our young people and their families during this time of uncertainty.

With schools closing, Junior Achievement of the Heartland is providing free digital resources to students, parents and teachers. We are doing this so our kids can spend more time planning for and dreaming about tomorrow, and less time worrying about today.

The digital resources for learning are available at www.jaheartland.org. JA is also creating an alternative method for students to benefit from JA BizTown and JA Finance Park programs. These programs are unique to our community. No organization within our region provides a real world simulation for our youth to experience opportunities within the free enterprise system. For many students, these programs are life-changing experiences in helping them find their pathway to success. We cannot let this pandemic interrupt these once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our tomorrows.