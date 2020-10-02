Letter: Inspiring

I had the opportunity to tune into the Iowa Public Television debate between Iowa Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart, and I have to say Miller-Meeks exceeded every expectation. While Rita Hart’s performance was lackluster at best, giving generic answers provided by the Democrats' leadership, Miller-Meeks was inspiring, thought provoking and gave a unique perspective in her responses.

Miller-Meeks offered a policy platform of economic growth, civility and a plan for the next pandemic. Miller-Meeks also strongly opposes the mob violence we are seeing in our cities and supports our law enforcement, a stark contrast to Hart, who has kept silent on protecting our police.

The Nov. 3 election will be critical for our nation. In this debate, Mariannette Miller-Meeks showed me that she has what it takes to give us the adequate representation we need in Congress to restore civility and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though this is only the first debate of the general election, judging from Miller-Meeks’ performance, I believe that the best is yet to come for her in future debates. I look forward to seeing more great ideas from Miller-Meeks in the coming weeks.

Dan Mobley

Bettendorf

