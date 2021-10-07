Letter: Instagram is not for kids

Facebook executives do not have a heart for our children/young adults.
The Wall Street Journal delivered a scathing exposé about Instagram’s toxic effects on teen girls. Research shows one in three teenage girls experiencing body image issues have reported that using Instagram made them feel worse. These are the most vulnerable.
The proponents of Instagram say that in areas like loneliness, anxiety, sadness, and eating issues, Instagram actually helps them.
Facebook would like to create a version of Instagram for "tweens." To do it right they must listen to parents, psychologists, policymakers and regulators for the best results.
During a recent hearing, U.S. senators blasted Facebook executives for their creation of Finstas — fake accounts, which allow kids to create anonymous accounts in order to hide from their parents. This does not support the company’s claims that it encourages parental oversight.
The smartest thing for Facebook to do is pause controversial products like Instagram for kids. Listen to the critics and develop a product that is safe for kids. This product should be ad free and include parental controls. Unfortunately, big companies don’t always do the smart thing.
Can we truly trust Facebook, the company that created these problems, to fix them?
Mike Steffen
Moline