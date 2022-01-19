Letter: Insulted

I received a letter the other day from the Veterans Administration. The subject was VA healthcare. They wanted to let me know I was eligible for healthcare and would like me to stop by the new facility in Davenport to sign up. Sadly, I tried that when the facility first opened.

I was given a form to complete and it had the information about my service on it and also contained financial disclosure information. They wanted to know how much money my wife and I made: Bank accounts, property owned (value), cars owned, stocks and bonds etc. When I completed the form, the gentleman at the desk looked at it and informed me I would not be eligible for healthcare as I made too much money.

I was puzzled. I asked him, as a veteran I could not receive care because I was not poor?

The VA healthcare system has a pecking order and apparently the duties the Army assigned me put me at the bottom of the barrel. Now that I am retired and my income is less maybe I could qualify for care. But why would I want to? I was personally insulted that my service to my country was diminished by my income.