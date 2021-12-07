Letter: Insure public safety

In response to Eugene Robinson's Nov. 29 essay, "Justice for a Lynching", America is unique in that its government is the deliberate creation of the people. It's meant to serve as their agent. When it's seen to fail in that purpose, it shouldn't be surprising when the people try to take matters in their own hands.
Public safety is one of our fundamental expectations. We have the right to be safe on our streets, at our shops, and in our homes. The current big city murder rates, violent rioting, and smash-and-grab looting are sure signs that our government has failed. Vigilantism, while unacceptable, is an understandable expression of the people's legitimate frustrations.
Every dictator I've ever read about (Caesar, Cromwell, Napoleon, Hitler, Stalin) rose to power during times of social collapse when the people felt they had no other recourse. Let the people's government fulfill its primary duty to insure a safe community.
Steve Robinson
Davenport