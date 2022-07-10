Letter: Integrity still matters

I have relatives who vote Republican and readily share their reasoning for supporting Republican candidates. They admit to being distrustful of the government and government institutions. They maintain that "all politicians are corrupt" and "all politicians lie." They vote for Republican politicians who they “know are lying to them.”

I believe in the necessity for good government, staffed by credible public servants. I have faith and trust in our democratic form of government. I am appalled that after Trump told over 30,000 lies over four years, that 74,222,958 Americans voted to re-elect Trump in 2020. Why?

Sociologists studying this political phenomenon conclude that when people believe a political system is legitimate and fair, they will reject politicians who tell lies. But people who feel disenfranchised from a political system will accept lies from politicians. Politicians who violate democratic political norms, like honesty and fairness, are viewed by these voters as authentic champions of the “people” against the “establishment” or “elite.”

These “populist” tactics have been used to subvert democracies many times, by fascist dictators like Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, Castro, and others. The MAGA fascist movement has subverted the Republican Party. Many Republicans are not campaigning on conservative policies, but on lies about election fraud, intent on gaining power by appearing “authentic.”

Politicians who lie are not good public servants. Many Republican politicians are using your distrust of our government against you. Please recognize the danger these corrupt politicians pose to our country. Do not vote for them. Integrity matters!