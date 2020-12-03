Letter: Intensive care

The current definition of intensive care is much too limited. The teacher who spends extra hours on a child, that’s intensive care. The Mom who coaches her daughter’s soccer team through a long, hot summer, that’s intensive care. The grandmother who serves apple pie, milk, and sympathy to a troubled grandson after school, that’s intensive care. The tired Dad who works extra shifts to pay tuition for his kids, that’s intensive care. The nation that nurses and doctors all its people, that’s intensive care. The preemie a hospital saves, that’s intensive care par excellence. Intensive care begins with life, not near the end. There are lots of different types of intensive care lifelong. We need to recognize them all.