 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Intensive care
topical

Letter: Intensive care

{{featured_button_text}}

The current definition of intensive care is much too limited. The teacher who spends extra hours on a child, that’s intensive care. The Mom who coaches her daughter’s soccer team through a long, hot summer, that’s intensive care. The grandmother who serves apple pie, milk, and sympathy to a troubled grandson after school, that’s intensive care. The tired Dad who works extra shifts to pay tuition for his kids, that’s intensive care. The nation that nurses and doctors all its people, that’s intensive care. The preemie a hospital saves, that’s intensive care par excellence. Intensive care begins with life, not near the end. There are lots of different types of intensive care lifelong. We need to recognize them all.

Gary Heath

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Elites

If the elites were actually afraid of this virus they would be the ones locking themselves in their homes and demanding nobody come near them,…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Breathe

I wish I was bold enough to tell just one thing to people who won't wear a mask because they don't want anyone telling them what to do: Breath…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Enlist

Friday, Nov. 20, was akin to an Illinois D-Day invasion. Our 12,671,821 citizen soldiers all would do well to make the mental paradigm shift t…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Give it up

I'm an ordinary citizen. So ordinary, the other ordinary citizens say how ordinary I am. I vote, but I am a member of the silent majority living each day secure in the fact that I live in the United States of America. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News