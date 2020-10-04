Letter: Interpret as written

The reason the U.S. Constitution is not a living document, but should be interpreted as originally written and approved, is that it is the responsibility of the legislative branch of our government to make laws. Laws should be passed by elected representatives that are responsible to voters, not by appointed judges who are not accountable to anyone once they are on the court. The reason liberals want the Constitution interpreted as living is because they cannot convince the majority of Americans that their radical agenda is what is good for America.