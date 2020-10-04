Letter: Interpret as written

The reason the U.S. Constitution is not a living document, but should be interpreted as originally written and approved, is that it is the responsibility of the legislative branch of our government to make laws. Laws should be passed by elected representatives that are responsible to voters, not by appointed judges who are not accountable to anyone once they are on the court. The reason liberals want the Constitution interpreted as living is because they cannot convince the majority of Americans that their radical agenda is what is good for America.
Indisputable scientific evidence (DNA) affirms that there are two sexes — male and female — but the Supreme Court ruled, regardless of your DNA, you have to be recognized as whatever you say you are. If your employer lets you go because your appearance or actions are detrimental to their business, your civil rights (meant to protect minorities from discrimination) have been violated.
My heart aches for my country, which was founded on noble principles of freedom and morality and is being usurped by the Marxist, socialist movement.
Nancy Ashford
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!