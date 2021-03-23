 Skip to main content
Letter: Into the future
Letter: Into the future

I strongly encourage readers to vote April 6 for Fritz Larsen, Kim Stevens and Jeffrey Swan for trustees of Black Hawk College. These outstanding candidates are all enthusiastically endorsed by Friends of Black Hawk College, a group of citizen boosters of the college.

A Black Hawk graduate and Moline resident, Fritz Larsen is the present chair of the Black Hawk College Board of Trustees and an executive with the Rock Island Arsenal. He has been a strong leader for both the Black Hawk College and community colleges statewide.

Dr. Kim Stevens, DVM, is a graduate of Black Hawk College East Campus, operates her own veterinary clinic from Galva, and she has been highly supportive of Black Hawk College in the recent past as a part-time member of the faculty, and of the East Foundation.

Jeffrey Swan is head of public safety for the Quad Cities International Airport. A lifelong resident of Colona, he has benefited from many courses at Black Hawk College. Jeffrey will work to keep the college affordable and its technology up to date.

Please join me in voting April 6 for Fritz, Kim and Jeffrey. They are pulling us into the future.

Rudy Toth

Moline

