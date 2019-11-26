Letter: Invest in a more connected trail system

The article "Rails to Trails fails" (November 18) oversimplifies what it means to create safe, connected places for walking and biking.

Together, rail-trails and active transportation infrastructure like sidewalks and protected bike lanes are essential to healthy, thriving communities. This infrastructure delivers quantifiable benefits — research shows that converting short trips made by car to walking and biking trips could generate $138.5 billion each year from direct trail-user spending, and net health and climate savings.

In order to encourage more people to walk or bike and maximize the return on investment, we need walking and biking infrastructure that connects to where people want to go and is safe, convenient and comfortable.

Further, consider the impact of connecting local trails into larger trail corridors like the Great American Rail-Trail, spanning 3,700 miles from Washington, D.C., to Washington state. Like the railroads and the highway system that came before, a nationwide network of trails could powerfully deliver interstate walking and biking connectivity and outdoor tourism across the country.

