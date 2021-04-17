Letter: Invest in infrastructure

Our government has spent trillions of dollars over the last 40 years on defense. Our government has also accommodated the wealthiest people and corporations to the tune of trillions of dollars being hidden in offshore tax havens.

Now, in 2021, our new president and the Democratic Party realize the time has come to invest some money in our own back yard, in infrastructure. The figure of $2.2 trillion is just a small down payment on what we need to bring our aging infrastructure into the 21st Century.

How much longer, as a country, can we refuse to make this a first-class nation with the latest and best interstate highway system, which is now 70 years old and needs major investment.

The "party of Reagan" should also want to have the greatest infrastructure on the planet. What happened? Financing of this project is not the problem. Polls have said 75% of Americans agree the time is long overdue for fixing our aging infrastructure.

The Republican Party is only interested in voter suppression and protecting their wealthy base. Please tell Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst that we would be much better off with investment in our country, and it would be a win-win for everyone, not just Democrats.