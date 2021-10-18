Letter: Invest in prevention

Invest in prevention
I was in shock when I read that Scott County was going to use $5.5 million of Covid relief money to help build a new $17 million, 40-bed Juvenile Detention Center. Covid relief was meant to help individuals, businesses, and the community that were negatively impacted by Covid. It is unethical to use these funds to build a detention center. This is a manipulation of the law to continue the school-to-prison pipeline that disproportionately suspends and arrests African American youths.
Scott County supervisors even turned down a $500,000 grant to start a youth advisory program to help struggling youth. Let us invest Covid relief money in our community. Let us use it to provide affordable child care and housing and summer youth jobs. Let us invest in community resource centers, such as the Lincoln Center that serve our community. These types of investments are not just an act of prevention to divert juveniles from prison, but rather they are an investment in the inherent worth and dignity of every person.
We need to do this because otherwise we are depriving our community of the richness of each person who does not have the opportunity to live up to their potential. I invite our community to have the courage and will to create a better way of living that sustains everyone in the community. Allow all people to reach their potential and we will all be enriched. Let us support our youth and families, not incarcerate them.
Rev. Jay Wolin
Davenport
We deserve better
I would like to add to comments on Bill Bloom’s Oct. 4 letter. He has recognized how badly the media treated former President Donald Trump in his four-year term, compared with no criticism of President Joe Biden and, frankly, no news he provides back to us citizens.
How can an acting president not take questions when the country has so many large problems at hand? Biden should do his job. He has created a very unsafe and disastrous southern border, a disastrous withdraw from Afghanistan, leaving countless people who supported us behind. Biden also decided to stop the pipeline. You can see it now at the gas pump, and our natural gas promises to be much higher.
Inflation is here and it will cost us all more to eat, heat our homes, drive our cars and just carry on our lives. To add insult to injury, Biden and the left want to pass infrastructure and social spending bills they say won’t cost us anything. Not true.
We need fiscally responsible elected officials like Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is doing an excellent job. Under Trump, we had energy independence; he ran the country with pride, capitalism not socialism, tax reform, border security, and elimination of ISIS’ leader. He managed China, a smaller government, and lastly the COVID-19 vaccine.
I really look forward to the midterms in 2022, and I pray for new leaders that make good decisions for the right reasons. We all deserve much better than what we have now.
Jack T. Hasken
Maquoketa