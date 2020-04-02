Letter: Invest your windfall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the near future most of us will receive a check or bank deposit from our government. The purpose of this gift is to help those who have lost income due to employment restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intention is to give families emergency cash to help meet their basic needs for food and shelter, and to help boost the overall economy.

For many, this will help provide some immediate relief from serious personal financial stress.

For some of us, however, this windfall payment can provide a unique opportunity to help our neighbors and our whole community. If we are among those who have been able to continue to work from home, or in an essential occupation, perhaps our income has remained normal. Or, if we are retired with a steady income from Social Security and a pension that is adequate for our basic needs, this unexpected windfall could be used to help those who are the most vulnerable because they can’t work and can’t meet their own basic needs.

So we encourage those of us whose income is still secure to use our windfall checks to make contributions to local food pantries and to other non-profit organizations that provide basic services to the most needy in our community. This will fulfill the intention of the government grant to help those in need, and to help stimulate our whole economy.