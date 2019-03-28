What an amazing turn of events we have seen recently. America’s favorite progressives have droned on for two years about how Donald Trump colluded with the Russians in a conspiracy to win an election. Now that that’s fallen from the sky in a thud, a Democrat-controlled Congress intends to keep this dry ball rolling.
All that this will accomplish is to further roil the country. Isn’t that what the Russians want? Isn’t turmoil a Russian goal? And who is it playing into the Russian’s hands? And poor Hillary now has to accept that she wasn’t beaten by the Putin's Puppet but because she had the likability of moldy bread.
Meanwhile, we now know that Obama’s FBI and Justice Department deliberately perjured themselves to the FISA court in their efforts to spy on Obama’s political foes. John Brennan claimed there was treason and Rep. Adam Schiff claimed he had proof of Trump’s Russian collusion. Now would be a good time to look into these lies deliberately told to us despite the liar’s knowledge that their claims were false.
Time to get to the bottom of this soft coup and the real treason perpetrated on America. I predict we will be soon hearing how the Russians got to Mueller.
Toby Dickens
Davenport