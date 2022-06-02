Letter: Involve the experts on gun policy

Involve the experts on gun policy

I applaud President Biden and Congress for wanting to take action on gun laws. Biden’s common sense will prevail.

However, I ask one thing: Whatever working groups are formed to create or modify any gun laws must include gun experts and law enforcement. I don’t want my Constitutional right taken away by a group, bipartisan or otherwise, that doesn’t know what it’s talking about.

I’m betting that many members of Congress have never even held a gun, let alone owned one. Many live in gated communities and/or have their own private armed security. (Think: Cori Bush, D-Missouri, who, despite calls to defund the police, was quoted as saying “I’m going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life, and I have too much work to do…”)

And, unlike me, I’m betting they’ve never looked down the barrel of one in a threatening civilian situation. In September 1980, a gun pointed itself at me. My brief work experience with the Small Arms department at the Rock Island Arsenal was of little help, as I didn’t possess a gun that could jump out of its holster and shoot the bad guy by itself. (Remember, people don’t kill, guns kill.)

Also, it’s odd that many of those who wanted to defund the police two years ago now want stricter gun laws.

Anyway, I do trust that Biden and Congress will do something to improve gun laws. If they don’t, their replacements will.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island

Dissatisfied with cemetery maintenance

If you are dissatisfied with the lawn maintenance at Holy Family Cemetery located on Waverly Road in Davenport, please call 563-322-4438 and ask to speak with someone who is on the Holy Family Cemetery Board of Directors, which is responsible for this cemetery.

Ever since contracting out many years ago to a “Landscaping & Maintenance” company in Bettendorf, the upkeep has been significantly less than acceptable. If you visited the cemetery on Memorial Day you found the grass 7 inches high and lots of long dead grass around the heads stones. As bad as this is, if you’d visited the cemetery a week before you would have found that flat grave markers could not be seen at all and head stones were 50% to 75% covered by long grass.

For years people have been bringing their own mowers/trimmers and doing their own maintenance so as to give their relatives and friends who have passed the respect that is due them.

Why is this contract continually being renewed when obviously this company is doing a despicable job and has been for years? I suggest returning to the internal employees who were performing this maintenance prior to contracting out. The Board needs to step up and do their job, and we need to remind them that all people should be granted dignity and respect in death at all times and not just a half-hearted attempt on a holiday.

Jill Vande Wiele

Davenport

Save the Life Fitness Center.

Save the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center. Don’t give it away!

P.S. Get rid of the politicians in the U.S. Senate that will not pass gun laws that might protect our kids and grandkids. Weapons of war should not be available to the public, especially 18-year-olds.

Betty Cerny

Bettendorf

Vote Johnson

As a union member and taxpayer of Rock Island County I am thrilled to cast my vote for Gregg Johnson for Illinois State Representative for the 72nd District. I have known Gregg for over 20 years. In that time I have seen him stand up for so many in our community. I have watched him tirelessly work to help elect labor-friendly candidates. He helped spearhead the canvassing efforts in Moline last year that turned the entire city council. Last year, when Rock Island was faced with the privatization of its water system he went door to door to explain to residents how harmful that would be. He was shoulder to shoulder with AFSCME members at the Rock Island City Council meetings as the issue was discussed and was there to make public statements about the harm it would do to our community. We can always count on him to do what is best for all of us. Please join me in casting your vote for Gregg Johnson.

Roxanne Schmitt

Rock Island

It starts with parents

Reading and imagining about the student troubles and unrest in the Bettendorf schools takes me back to my teaching experiences. Forty fine years of teaching I enjoyed. What makes teaching a positive life, is parents! Parents are the First Educators. They are honored to be the first teacher of their children. When teachers (administrators, principals, school boards and teacher assistants) have parental cooperation, then discipline is positive. Students of all ages realize that if they have trouble in school, they will be in double trouble at home from parents.

Stop passing the responsibility of good behavior primarily to administrators, principals and teachers. Parents take note and be the valued First Educators of your children and that means school behavior in all its forms, both in and out of school.

D. J. Knickrehm

Eldridge

Vote Franken

It’s time for Iowa to chuck Senator Grassley in the garbage can. He turned his back on our state decades ago and Iowans and the rest of the nation are suffering through his inaction, spinelessness, and narrow vision now.

Iowa has a majority of voters who are unregistered/independent. We need someone who connects and resonates with a broad coalition of voters if we have any shot at a new senator. We need someone with clear experience, a fresh vision, and deep substance to save this sinking ship. Admiral Michael Franken checks every box while also towering above the other primary candidates. His grasp of issues is beyond impressive and I urge you all to meet him in person. He will be back in Davenport at an event starting at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 at the River Center, two days before election day. I’ve invited friends to attend past Franken events who were set on voting for other candidates and they too came away feeling that he is the only one who can truly retire Chuck. Franken just fundraised twice as much as Grassley and is beating the other primary candidates who take corporate PAC money. The excitement is palpable. He’s meeting voters where they are at and listening to what their concerns are. He doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk. This isn’t some vanity project or another “title” — Franken has a servant’s heart and can make Iowans proud once again. Vote Franken on June 7.

Adam Peters

Davenport

Vote Hubbard

Republican establishment in Illinois is comprised of country club RINOs that are hell bent on running silly attorneys whose views are often liberal. Many of these candidates are vain and insincere and they simply do not connect with working-class voters, real conservatives, or the minority community. The establishment cannot stand the fact that Illinoisans are supporting grassroots conservative candidates like Peggy Hubbard who will represent the people of Illinois. Peggy has broad support among voters from all walks of life. Peggy Hubbard is the only real conservative that can and, God willing, will beat Tami Duckworth! Peggy is honest, understanding, brave, bold, and an action oriented Republican dynamo; Peggy supports the America First Agenda, life, liberty, the rule of law, and economic opportunity for all. The sum of Peggy’s Navy, police, and government experience combined with her passion to serve the people of Illinois makes Peggy the most viable candidate for the United States Senate. Peggy is a strong and decisive leader who will bring us together and help restore a bright future for America and Illinois.

Jim Uribe

Rock Island

Vote Carlin Vote Carlin

Sen. Grassley’s tagline is: “The Senator we need, is the Senator we’ve got.” We the People know our country is headed in the wrong direction, and the truth is: The Senator we have, is the Senator who got us here.

Chuck Grassley has voted with Biden’s agenda 54% of the time and received an F rating from the Conservative Review. He voted for a massive $1.5 trillion dollar spending bill at a time when gas, groceries, and healthcare have skyrocketed. He vowed not to repeal ObamaCare, even though the cost of health insurance has now doubled for working Americans. He caved to Democrat priorities and voted for a massive government spending bill that excluded crucial needs like border funding. It’s time to elect new leadership that will fight for the America we want. Jim Carlin is a conservative, a freedom fighter who knows how to get things done, and he has the legislative track record to back it up. Iowans have a choice on June 7. You can learn more about Carlin’s policy stances on his website, Carlinforussenate.com.

Stacey Insisiengmay

Davenport

Why can’t the GOP act on gun legislation?

So these are actual politicians’ answers to the mass shootings that keep happening in the U.S.:

- Sen. Ted Cruz: If schools only had one door where all had to enter and exit, that would prevent these things from happening. (Ted, wanna run that by the fire marshal, dude?!)

- Texas Gov. Abbott: We need more mental health available. (Uh, Greg, didn’t you just cut millions of dollars from Texas’ budget providing exactly that type of help?!)

- Sen. K. Sinema: She doesn’t think D.C. can make any change in the gun laws. (Uh, Krysten, that is literally your job, why you were elected to Congress, so why don’t you start doing it?!)

I’ve also heard comments from Republicans that blame video games for the violence … which is ridiculous, as every other country in the world has video games and they don’t have our problem.

We need to start by banning all assault guns in the U.S. How do these idiots not get that? Who is lining their pockets for them to do nothing, but to just start attacking Democrats calling for common-sense solutions after yet another mass shooting takes place, who?!

These people were voted into office, and they can be voted out! And pay attention to the up-and-comers — heard the statements from would-be-senator Hershel Walker since the shooting? He couldn’t sound more ignorant if he tried! But I guess this is the GOP today!?

Sherri Lawton

Milan

Thanks for grad section

I no longer teach in a school system and I knew only one graduating senior. However, I paged through the entire section of last Friday’s QC-Times titled Salute to Academics & Achievements, enjoying learning about our future leaders. I appreciate the Times including so many schools in the regional area—and printing it entirely on one day. Normally I only read the Times digitally, but I went out of my way to purchase this paper so I could share the print version with the school district I used to teach at as well as include one with the graduation card I mailed.

These good news events needed to be celebrated!

Karen Nelson

LeClaire

