Letter: Involve the experts on gun policy

I applaud President Biden and Congress for wanting to take action on gun laws. Biden's common sense will prevail.

However, I ask one thing: Whatever working groups are formed to create or modify any gun laws must include gun experts and law enforcement. I don't want my Constitutional right taken away by a group, bipartisan or otherwise, that doesn't know what it's talking about.

I'm betting that many members of Congress have never even held a gun, let alone owned one. Many live in gated communities and/or have their own private armed security. (Think: Cori Bush, D-Missouri, who, despite calls to defund the police, was quoted as saying "I'm going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life, and I have too much work to do…”)

And, unlike me, I'm betting they've never looked down the barrel of one in a threatening civilian situation. In September 1980, a gun pointed itself at me. My brief work experience with the Small Arms department at the Rock Island Arsenal was of little help, as I didn't possess a gun that could jump out of its holster and shoot the bad guy by itself. (Remember, people don't kill, guns kill.)

Also, it’s odd that many of those who wanted to defund the police two years ago now want stricter gun laws.

Anyway, I do trust that Biden and Congress will do something to improve gun laws. If they don't, their replacements will.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island

