Until today the wisdom of the Republican plan for public schools was not clear to me. Now I think I understand. Underfund public schools so they become ineffective. Then restrict their ability to sell bonds to improve their facilities. Then empty the libraries so the students have nothing good to read. Finally make child labor OK again.

So now kids will leave school because it’s boring and there is nothing to read. They are then available to work and thereby perform their real function in life. Which is to increase shareholder value.

Brilliant, and it brings Iowa one step closer to the Libertarian utopia envisioned by the Koch brothers.

Scott Byram

Iowa City