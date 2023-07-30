The words Iowa and democracy used to be synonymous. Democracy protects our freedoms and our rights. The current administration has worked very hard to weaken our freedoms and rights, our democracy.

A democracy in Iowa 2023 would not pass a law to ban books Hitler style.

A democracy in Iowa 2023 would not pass child labor laws practiced in the 1800s. A democracy in Iowa 2023 would not pass bathroom laws similar to the whites-only signs of a previous era. And an Iowa democracy 2023 certainly would not pass a law-making pregnant women property of the state.

Democracy in Iowa would not have underfunded every level of public education each year the administration has been in office. And democracy in Iowa 2023 would not weaken public schools by supporting church schools with tax dollars levied for public schools practicing higher standards. This action could not be more short sighted because, for starters, today's public-school students will face surviving and managing climate change, living with alternative intelligence and authoritarianism, both domestic and foreign. In other words, public schools must be stronger not weaker if our democracy is to thrive.

In a democracy, bad laws must be rescinded by the majority that did not support their passage. Rescinding bad laws will be very hard and very messy. But democracy is worth it.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove