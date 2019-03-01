Our governor and some legislators believe the judicial selection system that has served our state so well for nearly 60 years is somehow broken and in need of a fix. Yet, this is the same system that in just the last eight months has given Governor Kim Reynolds the opportunity to appoint two highly qualified and distinguished individuals to the Supreme Court in Susan Christensen and Christopher McDonald.
It seems the legislation currently under discussion is a misguided solution in search of a problem—a problem that simply does not exist.
David K. Boyd
Former state court administrator
Urbandale