Letter: Iowa Dems should establish 'shadow government'

First, Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday celebration reminded us of the need to bring all Americans together. It reminded me of my basic training, when we all: white, Black, Latino, Indigenous and Asian, marched, ate, slept and sweated together. The second jewel was a column by Dan Lee. He rejected the amusement some find in the “Chaos that Congressional Republicans are currently experiencing.” He finds “nothing at all amusing about it.” Rather it “will be“ devastating not just for the Republican Party but for our entire nation.” He then points out that we need “two major political parties that are approximately equal.”

If we need to be concerned about our nation when one party occupies the White House and has a slight majority in the senate and the other a slight majority in the house and support of the Supreme Court, then what shall we do in Iowa, where all these agencies are now in the hands of one party?

I suggest that Democrats establish a kind of “shadow government,” not as used in Britain and other countries, but rather to combat trends in the Iowa all-Republican government that are unwise and prejudicial. Let’s first appoint a “truth squad” to read and listen and respond to the constant stream of lies, twisted truths and fabrications that come from Republican sources, and then choose individuals to confront our governor and leading members in the US and Iowa legislatures. Something new and daring like this could attract financial support and the attention of potential voters.

Donald Hawley

Eldridge