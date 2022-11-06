Letter: Iowa doesn't have a budget surplus

Kim Reynolds recently announced Iowa has a budget surplus of $1.2 billion. Yet one look at our state reveals issue after issue badly in need of funding and investment.

We don't have a budget surplus when we've underfunded education six years in a row.

We don't have a budget surplus when we cut workers' benefits and protections.

We don't have a budget surplus when over half of Iowa’s waterbodies are rated as polluted or impaired, and continually rate in worsening condition year after year.

We don't have a budget surplus when we have a teacher shortage due to non-competitive pay and benefits and a lack of state support.

We don't have a budget surplus when 2/3 of our counties are losing population unsustainably, our rural schools are consolidating, and our youth are leaving to start families and careers in other states.

We don’t have a budget surplus when Iowa only has two mental health beds per 100,000 residents compared to the national average of 12.

Kim Reynolds thinks these items are not worthy of investment and wants to use the surplus for a tax cut, over half of which will disproportionately benefit the wealthiest 5%. Iowa does not have a budget surplus. We have years of mismanagement with a lack of Iowa values. I think Iowa needs a new direction and new leadership, so I will be voting for Deidre DeJear. If you think Iowa is worth the investment, you should, too.

Andrew Kelley

Clinton