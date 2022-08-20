Letter: Iowa DOT serves themselves

With Covid, the Department of Transportation began requiring appointments. Despite the return to normalcy they have kept this process placing offices in every town a month behind serving the public, giving themselves 15 mins to serve every customer, and creating a lack of available for late afternoons appointments needed by those of us with jobs. I visited our local office and observed 1/4 of the chairs than previously in the office, those chairs were only half full, the only line was at the door with other people trying to unsuccessfully be seen, the pace at the service windows was less than rapid, and they gave me a phone number to set an appointment that doesn’t connect to anyone. When you call the number it goes to a recording instructing you to go online.
This would never work with my employer. If we wanted to carry a fraction of the workload there would be a push back for us to receive a fraction of the pay. I am sure every DOT employee enjoys less stress and loves the new work load and pace. However the public shouldn’t have to wait a month to be seen, drive hours away, or take a vacation day just for basic services that have always been provided at demand.
The DOT needs to fully open back up, automate what they can, let us pull a number, and get the government back to serving the public’s needs and not their own leisure.
Jason Loyd
Bettendorf