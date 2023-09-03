Our new state motto, “Freedom to Flourish,” has a corollary with respect to our 83 parks and recreation areas, “Freedom to Fail.” In 2010 the people of Iowa overwhelmingly approved the Iowa Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund to be funded by a 3/8th a cent sales tax. Thirteen years later our legislature has yet to implement the tax we approved.

Point: Over 16.6 million visit our parks and recreation areas annually, thus exerting tremendous pressure on our natural resources. (Iowa Watch report)

Point: Outdoor recreation generated $8.7 billion in spending, employed 83,000 Iowans who earned $2.7 billion, and collected $649 million in state and local taxes in 2018, the most recent year for which I can find statistics. These data give us an idea of the current importance of outdoor recreation to our economy. (Iowa Statewide 2018 Outdoor Recreation Plan, SCORP).

Point: Parks and recreation areas are largely in the most economically hurting rural areas of our state. Investing trust money there would stimulate their economies and attract new visitors and residents.

OPINION: We need to fund our Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund to prosper our 83 state parks and recreation areas. Right now, Iowa is a laggard among the states in protecting our natural heritage. Let us step up and do better and actually flourish rather than trying so hard to fail.

Gary Heath

Davenport