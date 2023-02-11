Forget about national debt, rising costs, Republicans and Democrats pushing against each other like school kids, let's talk about something important: the tough love Athletic Director Gary Barta showed Coach Brian Ferentz of the University of Iowa's football team.

Poor Brian got a $50,000 pay cut from his $900,000 yearly salary, down to $850,000. But, if he can meet certain incentives, he can earn an additional $112,500.

And, these incentives are truly almost impossible tasks. The team actually has to win one fewer game than they did last year (they don't play Michigan or Ohio State next year) and average 25 points per game (defensive points are included). Last year, 25 points per game would have easily placed in the bottom half of the national average. How unfair to hold Brian to these most difficult standards.