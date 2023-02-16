It's not always what you think it is.

I have an older brother and when we were “young uns” he got a big kick out of making financial deals with me. He convinced me that if I traded my dimes for his nickels I would be making big bucks because the nickels were bigger. Sometimes “deals” are not really what they appear to be.

I think the Iowa football program is working on a similar deal. As a result of dismal offensive performances in recent years the Hawk “brain trust” has decided to reduce the salary of the offensive coordinator by some modest amount and give him goals for what his offensive “juggernaut” must achieve next year. Failure to reach the goals (7 wins and average 25 points per game) could lead to his termination but if the goals are achieved, he will be financially rewarded.

The goals appear to be relatively easy to accomplish especially considering that the Hawks will replace a very modestly skilled quarterback with a potential “All Big 10” performer and add two experienced offensive linemen to a line that was very young and inexperienced, but will benefit from a year of on-the-job training. In addition, the points per game average will include points scored by the defense which is a real Hawk strength, and their schedule does not include either Ohio State or Michigan, both usually strong defensively.

Sounds like an updated version of the old “nickels for dimes” game to me.

Jim Hoepner

DeWitt