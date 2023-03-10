Republican agenda for passing unpopular voucher law:

1. To gain votes in the midterm election, the governor endorsed and funded opponents of Republican incumbents because the incumbents had voted against the bill both prior years.

2. Created new education reform committee to debate the bill.

3. Approved new chamber rule that even when bill contains new spending, it is not required to go through budget committee. (Taxation without representation, remember?)

4. Number 2 and number 3 allow less oversight.

5. Used debate process rule to prevent introduction of any amendments.

6. Passing the bill first thing in the session while people weren't paying attention.

Using every underhanded trick in the book is not a model of democracy.

Republicans have forgotten how democracy works. (Of the people, by the people, for the people) They passed mean-spirited rules against students needing extra support and empathy, which are morphing into law. (Teenage suicide)

Red flag proposals are coming out of the woodwork. Banning books. (Germany 1939)

Limiting free speech when teaching history with tattle tale fines up to $5,000 in public schools. Censorship even at the college level where information and debate is the foundation for independent thinking. Dangerous child labor laws. The list only grows in the dumbing down of Iowa.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove