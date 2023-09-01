Are we Iowans actually content to bend to the ideology of some public servants rather than demand they represent the will of the majority?

State Rep. Gary Mohr told this little woman that his vote, apparently based on personal ideology, to remove a woman or a young girl's freedom of bodily autonomy was “as simple as that.” As simple as defiance of the majority and ignoring the medical risks of a forced pregnancy.

Reynolds and her GOP voted not only against the majority of Iowans, but in defiance of court rulings which ended up before our state Supreme Court. They lost, yet insisted their minority view, personal ideology on abortion bans be passed again.

GOP are banning Pulitzer Prize winning books because the minority of a handful do not understand libraries are divided by age-appropriate materials and parents can exercise parental responsibilities. Reynolds and her GOP voted to give millions of public taxpayer dollars to private schools and these schools have raised their tuitions accordingly.

Iowa, once a public education gold standard, is demolishing that public education under Reynolds and her GOP comrades. Miller-Meeks is running around District 1 bragging about the monies received from Biden and Democratic bills. Bills she voted against!

Ernst and Grassley just watch as one of their fellow GOP senators blocks over 300 military promotions necessary for our national security. This is not representation, and it does nothing to lower inflation, drive quality education, keep Ob-gyns in Iowa but, it does crush majority will.

Barb Walsh

Bettendorf