Letter: Iowa GOP should focus on climate issues

The Iowa Republican Party had a successful election and should be congratulated for their hard work.

Difficult problems face the State and the Nation. I have hope that solutions or help toward solutions will soon be put forward by the GOP leadership so that all Iowans can get behind addressing these issues.

No one any longer can doubt that the life of our home, the planet, is under attack from climate change. Working hard and creatively will be necessary to turn around the current situation.

Together Iowans can make great progress.

Again, congratulation to the Iowa GOP.

Don Moeller

Davenport

