Having lived in a foreign country for two years, near the US-Mexican border for two more, taught in public school classrooms for 25 years and traveled the world, I have discovered almost everyone wants food on their table, a roof over their heads and a better life for their children.

Government's purpose should be to facilitate this for the greatest number of people possible. How does the Iowa legislature working on over 20 bills to marginalize and erase the LGBTQ+ community accomplish this? Why is a complex world so threatening to them? Maybe it's because me-right-you-wrong becomes difficult to justify when the obvious becomes blurred.

Is that the reason they've gone after transgender kids with such ferocity? They are few in number, vulnerable and supposedly easy to differentiate. Go ahead and ignore experts who have spent years studying and working for positive outcomes for individuals and families.

Insert instead your own political ideology based on dubious information gleaned from your most recent internet search. Actually, that is too generous. You didn't study this. You copied bills provided by biased think tanks. Passing the bills supposedly proves how strong and powerful you are by diminishing someone weaker and more vulnerable. Confuse your constituents with an undefinable word-salad against wokeness to get them cheering your cruelty.

You cannot legislate people out of existence. They exist even if you try to find ways not to see them. This is not governing. It is bullying. Shame on you.

Jerry Henry

LeClaire