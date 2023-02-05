I recently received a newsletter from newly elected state Senator Scott Webster. I am glad to see him communicating with citizens in our area. I do have some concerns about his reasons for supporting the education savings account just passed and signed into law. The use of public money to finance private schools is controversial at best. His arguments reveal either a lack of information or an intentional misleading of the facts.

First, Senator Webster states that "private schools have the same accreditation standards used by public schools." Private schools have the option to be accredited. Most who do, choose an independent agency. They are then not required to hire licensed teachers. They may choose to decline any student and can opt out of teaching certain classes. This process is not the same as public schools must follow.

Secondly, Webster contends that states with private school funding "are seeing the (positive) results in their test scores." Four recent studies in District of Columbia, Louisiana, Indiana and Ohio have found that "students that use vouchers to attend private schools do less well on tests than similar students that do not attend private schools" (brooking.edu/research). A further analysis of Ohio's voucher program reveals that in 88% of the cities studied, the public schools had better testing results than the private schools in the same area (Akron Beacon Journal).

I urge Sen. Webster and all elected representatives to not just follow Gov. Reynolds' agenda to promote private schools and instead work to support public schools.

Francine Hutton

Bettendorf