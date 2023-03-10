In the 1930s, Germany witnessed a regime change that resulted in laws that targeted certain groups of people and resulted in millions of deaths. Here are just a few of those laws.
- Exclusion of certain individuals from organizations and professions.
- Forbade certain individuals from performing on stage or screen.
- Prohibited certain individuals from marrying or having sexual relations with others outside their races, and current marriages were determined void.
- Certain books were banned and burned that did not adhere to a certain philosophy.
Sound familiar? Currently there are numerous bills, that have been introduced in the Iowa legislature, that target minority groups, specifically LGBTQ individuals. In the 1980s, the Republican platform included language that “treasured the ethnic, cultural and regional diversity” of the country. Funny how 25 years can change a philosophy. I am sure not all Republicans feel this way, but those that don’t need to use their voice and declare their opposition. After all, we are Americans first. There is a saying that goes, “Those that forget the past are doomed to repeat it.” Iowa, we are better than this. Let’s make America and Iowa kind again.
Brian Foy
Davenport