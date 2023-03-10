Sound familiar? Currently there are numerous bills, that have been introduced in the Iowa legislature, that target minority groups, specifically LGBTQ individuals. In the 1980s, the Republican platform included language that “treasured the ethnic, cultural and regional diversity” of the country. Funny how 25 years can change a philosophy. I am sure not all Republicans feel this way, but those that don’t need to use their voice and declare their opposition. After all, we are Americans first. There is a saying that goes, “Those that forget the past are doomed to repeat it.” Iowa, we are better than this. Let’s make America and Iowa kind again.