Letter: Iowa mayors must act

I am writing to call on our Iowa mayors to take strong action now to protect the citizens of the Quad Cities. The failure of leadership at the federal and state levels puts mayors in this difficult but necessary position.

All of the expert medical advice tells us that sheltering in place is critical to ensure that our hospitals are not overwhelmed with so many sick people that they can't be cared for. Lives will be lost as the direct result of the failure of our federal and state governments to better prepare for this global pandemic and to clearly direct citizens as to how to protect our communities.

Our mayors have the opportunity to provide the strong leadership we desperately lack. Please order our citizens to shelter in place. Please send all city staff home to conduct city business from home. Only the most essential city staff (emergency services) ought to be required to work from city departments. Please issue orders to ensure that essential city workers are taking all necessary precautions in order to protect themselves, colleagues and loved ones over the next critical weeks.

We will all look back on this time and ask ourselves whether we did everything in our power to help limit the numbers of deaths caused by this pandemic — whether we did all we could do to safeguard all the people we have a duty to protect.