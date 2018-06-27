Gov. Kim Reynolds:
I applaud your description of the government policy of separating immigrant families at the U.S. border as "horrific." In view of your moral conscience regarding immigrants, please reconsider the horrific consequences many of our vulnerable Iowans are suffering as a result of Iowa's privatization of Medicaid via MCOs.
The form letter your office sends in response to concerns has all the correct words: "...we remain deeply dedicated to helping our most vulnerable Iowans receive quality care. They remain at the center of our decisions as we move forward in improving Iowa's managed care system." However, MCO actions demonstrate a different reality.
Consider the MCO in-house physician who makes decisions from a desk several hundred miles away resulting in denials for basic care. If your loved one had a chronic disability making it impossible for him to carry out basic hygiene, would you accept denial of daily services from this physician who stated "...I would allow him to be dirty for a couple of days?"
If you had a loved one with a moderate intellectual disability coupled with fragile health, would you accept denial of ongoing fundamental weekly medical checks that ensure his health? Would you be frustrated after weeks of trying to get any return communication from the MCO as you appealed continual denials of previously covered services? Would you find the words in your office's form letter disingenuous?
You examined your moral conscience and found the federal government's policy toward immigrants "horrific." What about Iowa's treatment of its most vulnerable residents?
Patricia M. Williams
Iowa City