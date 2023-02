A multiple choice test:

Our Iowa governor’s plan providing tuition support for students attending private schools is:

A. Obscene

B. A violation of the separation of church and state

C. A sign she is taking campaign money from extremist religious groups

D. An indication of her desire to be on the 2024 Republican Presidential ticket

E. All of the above

Answer: E

Wake up my fellow citizens. Iowa must not become a theocracy.

Ray German

Bettendorf