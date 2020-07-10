Letter: Iowa needs a waiting period for abortions

Abortion is a serious matter of life and death. It should not be taken lightly. To let the moms have a 24-hour waiting period will help the moms be better informed, especially if they are told/informed of the places that are willing to help the mom and baby if she decides to keep the baby. Also, if the information on post-abortion is given to the mom, she can be informed and know the potential side effects she could have after an abortion, like regret, anger, loss of self-confidence.