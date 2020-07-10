Letter: Iowa needs a waiting period for abortions

In regards to the article, "Judge blocks waiting period abortions."
Abortion is a serious matter of life and death. It should not be taken lightly. To let the moms have a 24-hour waiting period will help the moms be better informed, especially if they are told/informed of the places that are willing to help the mom and baby if she decides to keep the baby. Also, if the information on post-abortion is given to the mom, she can be informed and know the potential side effects she could have after an abortion, like regret, anger, loss of self-confidence.
Let us as a community pray for these moms and their babies so they can make the right decision and have the time to do it. Yes, let's pray also for our lawmakers to protect the fundamental life.
Elizabeth Braun
Davenport
