Letter: Iowa needs new leadership in the Senate

When Sen. Charles Grassley took office in 1981, I felt that he was a good choice as a senator because I believed that he reflected the values of most Iowans. I voted for him in every election. My disillusionment started after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 when 20 children and six teachers were murdered and his response was nothing more than a page ripped from the NRA playbook. Grassley has become more and more divisive in his politics, placing his allegiance to the MAGA cult over the good of Iowans and the country.

Grassley’s failure to honor the oath that he took to protect the Constitution is disgraceful. His support of Donald Trump in his bid to overturn the election that he clearly lost and to turn a blind eye to Trump’s fomenting of a mob to attack the Capital Building borders on treasonous. The last straw for me was to witness this 88-year-old man on Fox News pandering to the conspiracy theorists by suggesting to the people of Iowa that we should be prepared for an army of IRS agents armed with AR-15 rifles to break down our doors and haul us off to jail.

Enough! It is ludicrous for an 88-year-old man to be running for another six-year term in the Senate and we desperately need new leadership. Admiral Michael Franken is a political moderate who can do an excellent job of representing all Iowans.

Rex Hutchison

Davenport

