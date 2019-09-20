As conversations continue in Washington, D.C, about how to restore damage done to our biofuels sector, I hope the administration sticks to its promises of supporting rural communities in order to bring producers some surety in what has been a tumultuous year when it comes to trade, weather and income for Iowa farmers.
Unfortunately, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has handed out exemptions to facilities owned by companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp., Andeavor, Chevron Corp. and billionaire Carl Icahn. It is hard to believe these fit the definition of a "small refinery."
I continue to stand firmly behind the president and his work pursing a level playing field with key trading partners. For far too long, our approach to China has hurt agriculture, and I’m hopeful we’ll see positive structural change.
The administration has a tremendous opportunity to get biofuels policy right at home as well, maintaining the original intent of the Renewable Fuel Standard while providing a real boost to rural communities.
I believe President Trump wants to support Iowa farmers and rural America. It’s time for the EPA to restore those lost gallons and bring back fair market access for homegrown renewable fuels.
Glen Keppy
Eldridge