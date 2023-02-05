Normally my letters are solely criticisms. Today I offer solutions. Establish a "Go Fund Me" page for those wishing to subsidize families' private school expenses. Public tax money should never be used.

Those who believe it is a right to own guns meant to kill scores of people in a short period of time, land could be set aside in the Mojave Desert where one can shoot his gun with no danger to the innocent.

Kim Reynolds should state publicly what Christian principles include discrimination against meat-packing plant employees, teachers, the LGBTQ community, et al. Christ would be saddened.

If Kim Reynolds and Chuck Grassley don't wish to be associated with a racist, treasonist, sociopath (Donald Trump), again public denunciation is the solution, otherwise they are not fit to lead.

Dr. Reynolds should also state why she is smarter than scientists and doctors who endorsed strict mitigative efforts in combatting Covid. More than 10,500 "good citizens" of Iowa died from Covid, 891,000 infected.

If the solutions aren't heeded this is what I believe may happen. The demise of small schools because of lack of funds. The probability of Satanic and Radical Islam private schools. Increasing firearm deaths, now the number one killer of children, and increasing Covid deaths, the virus hasn't gone away.

Discriminatory policies and associations with a sociopath will reduce Iowa to a non-entity; anyone with any sense at all will leave the state unless there are inclusive changes.

Tim Armstrong

Muscatine