Letter: Iowa needs stronger restrictions

COVID-19 has become a very real and serious problem in our nation, as well as the rest of the world, for quite some time now. Lockdown measures have been placed in several states to help minimize the amount of those that would be infected by this. Conveniently, in relation to this topic, there was a spike in COVID-19 patients in Iowa just under a week ago (or as much that has been reported), where it has been reported by some news outlets, that the jump has gone up by 57%.

When I see statements from Kim Reynolds, our state governor, such as, “It's important to understand that sheltering in place for two or three weeks will not cause the coronavirus to go away”, or that health care officials, people who are certified medical officials, might not have “all the information,” one would only become more skeptical.

My main point here is not to slander our governor, but instead to suggest that she is not making the correct decisions. While putting in heightened restrictions would have some consequences, it would prevent people from irresponsibly going outside and possibly spreading the virus. While I do believe in trusting the people to stay inside in some cases, that cannot be said for everyone, and heightened measures need to be put in place to prevent those people who aren't doing their part from doing damage. Maybe then we would see a better outlook.