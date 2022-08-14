Letter: Iowa on wrong tack

Reading in Thursday's paper, August 11, about the $80 million to be spent at "Field of Dreams" was a shock! With the Food Bank of Iowa, Salvation Army plus many others who need food, I think, as do my friends, think this is really unkind. Direct money to the poor, the ones who need food daily, to those who need housing and to those who need clothes. Why are Iowans so hung up on "Field of Dreams?" It is an entertainment venue and in 10 years, I predict it will be unused and a vacant area. Baseball teams have venues and fields all over this great U.S.A. Can Americans not be content with what we have? Why go making bigger and better, when there are the poor and the hungry to be fed in our own area?