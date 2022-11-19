Letter:Iowa remains in the 19th century

Iowa's elections were predicated on fear, prejudice, and ignorance. Let's begin with fear. Iowans were led to believe we needed to pass strict scrutiny into the constitution to protect ourselves. From what? I haven't seen any marauding bands of immigrants wreaking havoc, it's paranoid, anti-government militias posing the biggest threat, Shame on county sheriffs who endorsed the amendment, what party was in charge when police were beaten during the insurrection? More guns certainly make lives safer. The next amendment should include hitching posts, and water troughs for horses.

The prejudices of our elected Republicans have led to attempts at censorship, and laws discriminating against people not like them. Perhaps we should ban the Bible, its themes include murder, robbery, adultery, homosexuality, infanticide, and idolatry. Kim Reynolds, Mark Cisneros, Chuck Grassley, et al, you must detest your neighbors, such pious hypocrisy.

The demographic voting for Republicans was 71% uneducated, no post-secondary education. I have always theorized Kim Reynolds anti-public education agenda discriminated against educated people who largely vote Democrat. Instead, she aligns herself with a man (Donald Trump) who is an anathema to democracy, and a cancer to our nation. A man who is a liar, woman hater, racist, and borderline treasonist. Kim Reynolds doesn't run the show, research the Koch brothers to see who is in charge. She submits to the wealthy, not to her uneducated constituents incapable of reason, and independent thought. Iowa remains in the 19th century, opposed to forward thinking progress.

Tim Armstrong

Muscatine