Letter: Iowa Republicans are out of touch

The latest commercial attacking Christina Bohannan, our Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, claims that electing Ms. Bohannan would advance a lawless agenda, leading to indiscriminate death and destruction.

Really? The attack is all too similar to the governor’s latest ad, steeped in fear and racism, and, sadly, just as specious. Indeed, there is nothing Ms. Bohannan has ever said or done that remotely approaches the accusations made in the commercial.

Clearly, if elected, Ms. Bohannan will endeavor to do positive things for the residents of southeast Iowa and the rest of the country. By comparison, Rep. Miller-Meeks’ voting record suggests her only real mission is to oppose whatever Democrats propose, regardless of whether it makes the country better.

It’s also time for Sen. Grassley to retire, or, more aptly, for the voters to retire him. The latest indication that his age (89) has finally caught up to him was the ridiculous claim that IRS agents would attack small businesses in Iowa in a never-ending effort to find and punish tax cheats. This was almost as bad as his claim that the Affordable Care Act would lead to death panels. Enough already! Let's elect retired Admiral Michael Franken, someone who has served honorably and doesn't view the U.S. Senate seat as a personal fiefdom.

Restoring decency to Iowa politics starts with electing decent candidates: Christina Bohannan, Mike Franken, and Deidre DeJear.

James Shook

Clinton

